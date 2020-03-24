On March 24, 2020, legendary Camerounian Saxophonist, Manu Dibango died of the global pandemic, COVID-19. He was 86 years old.

According to the BBC, he died in Paris. The legend who is known for his 1972 hit, 'Soul Makossa will be buried privately. A statement on his Facebook page reads that people can send their condolences via email.

The statement on his Facebook page further reads, "“It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove."

More about Manu Dibango...

In 1933, he was born in Douala, Cameroon to Michel Manfred N'Djoké Dibango, a civil servant and his wife, a fashion designer, running her own small business.

He was the first chairman of the Cameroon Music Corporation and was appointed a UNESCO Artist for Peace in 2004.

In 2009, Dibango filed a lawsuit that Michael Jackson stole a hook from his song, Soul Makossa, for two songs on the world’s best-selling album, Thriller. Jackson settled the case out of court.