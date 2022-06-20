Upcoming star Leeobi drops new single 'Nothing Special'

'Nothing Special' is a follow-up to Leeobi's previously published music video for his breakout hit 'KPO,' which continues to receive widespread rotation.
Prince Obinna Obieze, better known by his stage name Leeobi, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, releases his first single of the year, ‘Nothing Special’ produced by Epiano and mixed by STG.
This is a love song with a lot of melody, and the lyrics explain it all.
