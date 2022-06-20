RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Upcoming star Leeobi drops new single 'Nothing Special'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Prince Obinna Obieze, better known by his stage name Leeobi, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, releases his first single of the year, ‘Nothing Special’ produced by Epiano and mixed by STG.

Leeobi - Nothing Special Song Art
Leeobi - Nothing Special Song Art

'Nothing Special' is a follow-up to Leeobi's previously published music video for his breakout hit 'KPO,' which continues to receive widespread rotation.

Recommended articles

This is a love song with a lot of melody, and the lyrics explain it all.

Leeobi - Nothing Special Song Art
Leeobi - Nothing Special Song Art Pulse Nigeria

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AGN suspends actor Moses Armstrong over alleged sexual assault

AGN suspends actor Moses Armstrong over alleged sexual assault

Upcoming star Leeobi drops new single 'Nothing Special'

Upcoming star Leeobi drops new single 'Nothing Special'

Nikki Laoye & Snatcha release Afrobeats love single, 'I Do'

Nikki Laoye & Snatcha release Afrobeats love single, 'I Do'

Poster alert! Biodun Stephen unveils first-look at ‘Sistá’, confirms release date

Poster alert! Biodun Stephen unveils first-look at ‘Sistá’, confirms release date

Komotion studios debuts third teaser for Dawn of Thunder: The Origin of Sango

Komotion studios debuts third teaser for Dawn of Thunder: The Origin of Sango

Burna Boy's accuser says he tried to bribe her family with 'hush' money

Burna Boy's accuser says he tried to bribe her family with 'hush' money

Burna Boy: The various times singer has been involved in violence

Burna Boy: The various times singer has been involved in violence

Red TV’s new short film ‘Mighty’ poses an introspective question about change

Red TV’s new short film ‘Mighty’ poses an introspective question about change

RHOL: Housewives set to return to the screens for a Reunion show

RHOL: Housewives set to return to the screens for a Reunion show

Trending

Chris Brown to drop new single featuring Wizkid on Friday 17th

Chris Brown & Wizkid (Rap-up)

10 Nigerian music producers turned performing artists [Pulse List]

Don Jazzy, Davido, Phyno, Tekno, and KDDO

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Asake, CKay, Davido, Wizkid, Mayorkun, Ruger and others

New Music Friday (Cover: Asake)