LE RU is back with captivating EP titled 'The Ride'

'Jaded' drops the ball on betrayal. Le Ru pulls on the heartstrings of her audience with words filled with pain, resentment and fear of the unknown, all while questioning the kind of love her man is used to.

''Ignorance is bliss'' perfectly describes the denial that 'Bliss' featuring Taio represents. Le Ru is dancing with the past, present and future but will eventually have to decide what is best for her. 'New flex' represents a new day, a breath of fresh air, self-discovery and hopefully self-love and growth.