While 'Fashion Killa' and 'A1' represent the transition of "lust at first sight" to "the love of my life", 'Yellow Pages' showcase a moment of sadness where LE RU stands up for every woman that has ever been broken by a man.
LE RU is back with captivating EP titled 'The Ride'
The 'Ride EP' seamlessly plays out an interlude of a romance between LE RU and a lover, setting a tone of lust that leads to love and betrayal, wrapped around a silver lining; a breath of fresh air.
'Jaded' drops the ball on betrayal. Le Ru pulls on the heartstrings of her audience with words filled with pain, resentment and fear of the unknown, all while questioning the kind of love her man is used to.
''Ignorance is bliss'' perfectly describes the denial that 'Bliss' featuring Taio represents. Le Ru is dancing with the past, present and future but will eventually have to decide what is best for her. 'New flex' represents a new day, a breath of fresh air, self-discovery and hopefully self-love and growth.
Listen to 'The Ride' HERE
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng