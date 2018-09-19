Pulse.ng logo
LBee - “Fortune & Fame”

New Music LBee - “Fortune & Fame”

  Published:
play LBee - “Fortune & Fame” (File)

Emerging YOS artiste LBee (Ojelade Olanrewaju Oluwafemi) makes his debut with the brand new song “Fortune & Fame.” The groundbreaking new artiste gives us a very personal introduction to his artistry with the smoldering, summer single.

With influences from the likes of major artistes such as Tubaba and Burna Boy, this young singer/songwriter is making his presence known in the world of modern Afro Pop, produced by Pheelz (Mr Producer).

“I’m a kid from Abeokuta, Ogun State. I’ve always had big dreams. Now it’s my time to shine,” LBee shares with us via MuchMusic LessTalk.

“Fortune & Fame” is available on all digital music stores and streaming services now.

Follow on social media @LBee_YOS

 

Give LBee’s new single a listen here

 

Download “Fortune & Fame” here

 

