LBee - “Fortune & Fame”

With influences from the likes of major artistes such as Tubaba and Burna Boy, this young singer/songwriter is making his presence known in the world of modern Afro Pop, produced by Pheelz (Mr Producer)
With influences from the likes of major artistes such as Tubaba and Burna Boy, this young singer/songwriter is making his presence known in the world of modern Afro Pop, produced by Pheelz (Mr Producer).
“I’m a kid from Abeokuta, Ogun State. I’ve always had big dreams. Now it’s my time to shine,” LBee shares with us via MuchMusic LessTalk.
“Fortune & Fame” is available on all digital music stores and streaming services now.
Follow on social media @LBee_YOS
Give LBee’s new single a listen here
Download “Fortune & Fame” here
This is a featured post