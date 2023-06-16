ADVERTISEMENT
Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation LB set to dazzle listeners with upcoming hit single 'Mula'

Adeayo Adebiyi

After captivating listeners with his incredible vocals and infectious melody in his 2022 release 'Matter', LB is set to kick off his 2023 on a strong note with a stunning love tune he calls 'Mula'.

Produced by the super talented BeatsByTimmy who has delivered hit records for several Afrobeats stars including Joeboy, Bad Boy Timz, and Oxalde, 'Mula' is set to showcase LB's impressive talent to a wide audience.

No newcomer to the game, LB's understanding of sound and music has seen him take a patient approach to his craft as he aims to offer listeners a new experience by combining his many influences and genre-blending abilities.

With 'Mula', LB is giving listeners a mind-blowing, heartwarming, and feet-shuffling experience that will prepare them for what's to come as he starts to make his mark on the Afrobeats scene.

Be the first to enjoy this incredible record by pre-saving 'Mula' using this link.

You can keep up with LB on his social media handles @lblivemusic

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

