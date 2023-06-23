ADVERTISEMENT
Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation LB dazzles on captivating new single 'Mula'

After captivating listeners with his incredible vocals and infectious melody in his 2022 release 'Matter', LB has kicked off his 2023 on a strong note with a stunning love tune he calls 'Mula'.

In ‘Mula’, LB showcases his ability to mold melody and deliver relatable writing as he promises a love that comes with a good time. The single stretches the creative boundaries of Afropop as it employs impressive Highlife elements that showcase the rich sonic varieties in Nigerian music.

Produced by the super talented BeatsByTimmy who has delivered hit records for several Afrobeats stars including Joeboy, Bad Boy Timz, and Oxalde, 'Mula' is set to showcase LB's impressive talent to a wide audience.

No newcomer to the game, LB's understanding of sound and music has seen him take a patient approach to his craft as he aims to offer listeners a new experience by combining his many influences and genre-blending abilities.

With 'Mula', LB is giving listeners a mind-blowing, heartwarming, and feet-shuffling experience that will prepare them for what's to come as he starts to make his mark on the Afrobeats scene.

'Mula' is out on all streaming platforms and you can enjoy this infectious record that is a must have for your playlists.

