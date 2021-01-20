On January 19, 2021, rapper and winner of BBNaija Lockdown, Laycon debuted on legendary rap freestyle show, Jimmy's Jump Off, hosted by the legendary DJ and music producer, DJ Jimmy Jatt.

During the show, Laycon who has released four EPs in his career rapped aboard Wizkid's 'No Stress' beat. Dressed in a hoodie, a pair of glasses and certain jewelry, Laycon sometimes looked at his iPhone. The freestyle caught fire around the middle and till the end.

Supported by Jimmy Jatt, Laycon killed it.

You can watch the freestyle below;