Artist: Laycon
Laycon joins forces with A-Q for new single 'God Body V2'
Talented rapper Laycon has featured veteran rapper A-Q on his new single 'God Body Vol 2'.
Song Title: God Body V2
Genre: Hip Hop, Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 18, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 12 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: F.N.E Limited
Details/Takeaway: Laycon is one of Nigeria's finest rappers whose wit sets him apart. In his latest effort, he joins forces with rap veteran A-Q to deliver rap extravaganza.
