Laycon becomes a member of Grammy voting committee

Voting Membership is for performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, instrumentalists, and other creators currently working in the recording industry.

To qualify to become a member of the voting academy, such an individual must have creative or technical credits on at least six commercially released tracks on a physical music release or 12 on a digital album. An individual who falls short of these requirements may still apply to become a voting member with an endorsement from at least two current Recording Academy voting members.

According to Billboard, about 12,000 of the Academy's total 21,00 members are eligible to vote.

The role of a voting member: The voters carry out two voting processes to determine the winner. The first stage is the nomination process where the voters receive the ballots and vote in areas of their expertise including the major four categories (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist).