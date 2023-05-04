L.A.X releases minted music video for 'Zaza'

'Zaza' is one of the singles off the album and the feel good tune has received a complimentary visuals that is sure to but listeners in a party mood.

The video was shot in a club setting in Europe and it has fun seekers vibrating to the sweet melody while rocking their bodies to the sensual Afrobeats record.

'No Bad Vibes' was born during months of touring when L.A.X was increasingly inspired to make music that represents the person he has become and began piecing it together between Lagos, Amsterdam and London. Hand-picked features from Black Sherif, Ayra Starr, Konshens, Loui and Ronnie Flex bring a selection of leading musicians from around the globe into L.A.X’s musical world that earned him the reputation as the ambassador of vibes.