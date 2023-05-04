The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
L.A.X releases minted music video for 'Zaza'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats hitmaker L.A.X has released the music video for his exciting single 'Zaza'.

'Zaza' is one of the singles off the album and the feel good tune has received a complimentary visuals that is sure to but listeners in a party mood.

The video was shot in a club setting in Europe and it has fun seekers vibrating to the sweet melody while rocking their bodies to the sensual Afrobeats record.

'No Bad Vibes' was born during months of touring when L.A.X was increasingly inspired to make music that represents the person he has become and began piecing it together between Lagos, Amsterdam and London. Hand-picked features from Black Sherif, Ayra Starr, Konshens, Loui and Ronnie Flex bring a selection of leading musicians from around the globe into L.A.X’s musical world that earned him the reputation as the ambassador of vibes.

Continuing to live up to the abbreviation of his name, live and excel, the forthcoming months will see him showcase the album throughout Europe and East Africa as he continues to capture the hearts of listeners worldwide.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

