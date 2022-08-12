Artist: L.A.X
L.A.X delivers new Amapiano hit 'Para'
Afrobeats star L.A.X has delivered a new Amapiano hit he calls 'Para'.
Song Title: Para
Genre: Amapiano, Afro-fusion, Afropop
Date of Release: August 12, 2022
Producer: Smeez, D3an
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 00 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: L.A.X is known for his laid back style with which he delivers party jams that appeals to his large collection of female fans. His new single 'Para' is an energetic Amapiano hit that will set the clubs on fire.
