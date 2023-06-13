ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Right now, the person I'm listening to is Rema - L.A.X

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music star L.A.X talks about his new album on Adesope's Afrobeats Podcast.

L.A.X describes Rema has the most exciting artist in the industry
L.A.X describes Rema has the most exciting artist in the industry

Recommended articles

In an interview with Adesope on the Afrobeats Podcast, L.A.X talked about the motivation behind his music. According to him, he believes making music goes beyond chasing attention as clout is the easiest thing to chase.

"Chasing clout is the easiest thing but I feel like music is more to me than that."

Since breaking into the mainstream as a young artist who collaborated with Nigerian superstar Wizkid, L.A.X would go on to make a name for himself through his hit releases including the most recent 'Rora'.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to L.A.X, the reason listeners still see him as a new artist despite spending a decade in the scene is because of his willingness to always evolve and churn out fresh music.

"Because I started very young and I am always ready to evolve. Right now, I'm listening to Rema because what he's doing is crazy."

L.A.X talked about how he's currently fascinated by Rema's music who's taking Afrobeats to a new height through his hit single 'Calm Down' which has topped charts in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.

According to L.A.X, listening to young artists and talents helps him to understand the sound that will shape the future and prepare him for how to evolve accordingly.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actor Treat Williams dies at age 71 after motorcycle accident

Actor Treat Williams dies at age 71 after motorcycle accident

Right now, the person I'm listening to is Rema - L.A.X

Right now, the person I'm listening to is Rema - L.A.X

Seyi Vibez achieves balance with 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez achieves balance with 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Mr Macaroni narrates ordeal with depression

Mr Macaroni narrates ordeal with depression

Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley

Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley

Wizkid, D' banj used to come to my studio - Davido

Wizkid, D' banj used to come to my studio - Davido

'Fast X' leads Nigerian box office with ₦32 million

'Fast X' leads Nigerian box office with ₦32 million

Top 5 Nollywood movies that highlight Nigeria's political history

Top 5 Nollywood movies that highlight Nigeria's political history

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Bred recounts how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Burna Boy makes history as he performs in 2023 Champions League final

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards