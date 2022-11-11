RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Larry Gaaga recruits Black Sherif for new single 'Letters From Overseas'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Larry Gaaga has released a new single 'Letters From Overseas' which features the talented Ghanaian musician Black Sherif.

Larry Gaaga, Black Sheriff
Larry Gaaga, Black Sheriff

Artist: Larry Gaga

Song Title: Letter From Overseas

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 11th, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Larry Gaaga feat Black Sheriff - 'Letters From Overseas'
Larry Gaaga feat Black Sheriff - 'Letters From Overseas'

Length: 2 minutes 18 seconds

Features: 1 - Black Sherif

Label: Ziiki Media

Details/Takeaway: Black Sherif delivers a smooth blend of Pop rap and Highlife in this single that documents the struggles of a Youngman miles away from home working hard to make it.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

