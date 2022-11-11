Artist: Larry Gaga
Larry Gaaga recruits Black Sherif for new single 'Letters From Overseas'
Larry Gaaga has released a new single 'Letters From Overseas' which features the talented Ghanaian musician Black Sherif.
Song Title: Letter From Overseas
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 11th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 18 seconds
Features: 1 - Black Sherif
Label: Ziiki Media
Details/Takeaway: Black Sherif delivers a smooth blend of Pop rap and Highlife in this single that documents the struggles of a Youngman miles away from home working hard to make it.
