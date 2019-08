Artist: Larry Gaaga featuring Patoranking

Song Title: In My Head

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: August 26, 2019

Producer: TBA

Label: Gaaga Muzik

Video Director: Moe Musa

Details/Takeaway: A love song and a half with a beautiful and orgasmic choral section. It almost feels like a session off Patoranking’s masterful headlining show at Gidi Fest 2019.

