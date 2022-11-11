RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Larry Gaaga & 2Baba becomes 'The Kabal', taps Falz for new single, 'Mad Over Hills'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Music executive Larry Gaaga and Afrobeats legend 2Baba has released a new single titled 'Mad Over Hills' on which they feature multi-talented award-winning rapper b. The single us their first offering as duo known as The Kabal.

The Kabal
Artist: Larry Gaaga & 2Baba

Song Title: Mad Over Hills

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 11th, 2022

Producer: Marvio

Song Art:

Larry Gaaga X 2Baba feat Falz - 'Mad Over Hills'
Length: 2 minutes 34 seconds

Features: 1 - Falz

Label: Def Jam

Details/Takeaway: When two music greats join forces, the outcome is magical music. Frequent collaborators and longtime friends, Larry Gaaga (Vice President A&R, DefJam Africa) and multiple award-winning superstar 2baba are proud to announce they are joining forces to form a new super duo called "The Kabal".

As their first act after the announcement of their formation, The Kabal releases its first single called 'Mad Over Hills' which features superstar rapper Falz the Bhad Guy. On the Marvio-produced track, 2baba and Falz tell the stories of conditional love, passionate desire and heartbreak.

