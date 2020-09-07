On September 5, 2020, Nigerian singer, Laolu Babson released his R&B/TrapSoul EP, 'QSTS.' This comes after he featured on Martyn Chika's EP under Platoon, 'Strange Things Happen.' 'QSTS' is basically an acronym for 'Quarantine Sex.'

The EP documents sex, love, lust, pain and heartbreak as it relates to happiness and youth. 'UNDERCOVER,' which opens up the EP highlights the youthful energy that sex requires. 'DIVE' is another documentation of sex that merges echoes of The Weekend with the distant romance of DVSN.

Afro-swing is the seat for 'MEDICINE' which likens the healing a woman dishes out through sex to the convalescence of medicine. The 'Outro' offers some clarity on the creative direction of the entire EP.

You can play the EP HERE.