Lanre Lawal parts ways with Brymo, after 8-year relationship

Over the course of his career, Lawal has risen from Efe Omoregbe's Now Muzik into one of Nigeria's most cool-headed and dependable managers around.

Brymo and Lanre Lawal part ways after an 8-year relationship.
On November 4, 2021, Nigerian management company, Bail Music Company as led by Lanre Lawal, parted ways with award-winning Nigerian Nigerian singer, Brymo.

The dissolution was announced via Lawal's Instagram page.

In his caption, Lawal wrote that, "The last 8 years, working with the “most powerful artist in the world” was challenging and so far, the most fulfilling years of my professional life. I am moving on now and ready to take on more challenges and break new grounds.

"Thank you to everyone who’s supported us one way or another, thank you @Brymolawale for your friendship and for trusting me and the team with the work. I never take it for granted. Thank you most especially to the fans for their belief & unwavering support.

"Love."

Over the course of his career, Lawal has risen from Efe Omoregbe's Now Muzik into one of Nigeria's most cool-headed and dependable managers around. He met Brymo in 2007 and then when he started working at Now Muzik. Their relationship blossomed into one of trust and longevity.

