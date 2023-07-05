Fast-rising sensation Laime taps Lojay for new single '7 In The Morning'

This compelling track, featured on Laime's highly anticipated project 'Nature by Nature', offers a breathtaking an R&B fusion experience that takes listeners in a sonic journey like no other.

Building on their previous successful collaborations, the synergy between Laime and Lojay is evident in the enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics of '7 in the Morning'.

Guided by the masterful production of Mike Misan, '7 in the Morning' weaves a melodic and mid-tempo masterpiece that narrates a poignant tale of love and the intricacies of commitment. The track sets a romantic atmosphere with its progressive beat and harmonious tones, drawing listeners into an unforgettable experience.

The lyrics of ‘7 in the Morning’ reflect the complexities of modern dating and the yearning for connection. Lines such as "You know a lot is involved, my darling" and "After we talk and then we Fxck, my darling" showcase the raw vulnerability and honesty present in Laime and Lojay's lyrical prowess.