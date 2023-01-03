“Lagos loves Damini” concert a huge success – Organisers

“Burna Boy, leading a 30- man band, took the over 30,000 Lagos crowd through an eclectic set which drove the crowds to a frenzy making them forget the initial technical glitches which led to a late start,” it said.

The organisers, in the statement, apologised for the technical glitches which led to a late start of the show.

“We understand the frustration the fans must have felt for the unusual delay and do sincerely apologise even as we express our commitment to providing only the best and timely experiences for subsequent events.

“We like to send special thanks to Burna Boy and his team for showing stupendous professionalism in the midst of the confusion,” the statement said.

The Wonder X team also sent great appreciation to the over 30,000 fans who came out to show their undying love for their hero and who despite the long wait still kept the faith and eventually witnessed the electrifying musical performance ever.

The Lagos Love Damini concert witnessed over 30,000 fans in attendance and a car lot with an unprecedented 11,000 cars.