Artist: Lady Donli

Album Title: Enjoy Your Life

Genre: Afro-fusion, Afrobeats, R&B, New Jack Swing, Pop, Synth Pop, Neo-soul, vibes

Date of release: August 9, 2019

Producers: GMK

Mixing and Mastering: All songs but, ‘Around’ (mixed by Tay Iwar) mixed and mastered by GMK

Length: 15 Tracks, 37 Minutes

Features: Tems, BenjiFlow, SomaDina, Amaraee, VanJess, The Cavemen, Tomi Thomas, Solis

Track List:

Label: Makiyayi

Details/Takeaway: When she started out, Lady Donli was more a soul/R&B singer - a talented one. She still retains that core, but her artistry is evolving to include more rounded sounds without losing that core. She is experimenting and it paid off.

‘Cash’ and ‘Suffer Suffer’ offered insights into this new direction. The attempt at versatility and mainstream appeal is sprinkled throughout this 15-track LP. It is an experience of personal tales that borrow from amorous relationships, desire and growth.

Sometimes a little to defiant, but it’s an impressive listen over all.

You can listen to the album on Apple Music HERE.

You can listen to the album on Deezer HERE.