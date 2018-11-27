Pulse.ng logo
Lady Donli - 'Games' feat GJtheCaesar (Official Video)

Watch the visuals to Lady Donli's 'Games' assisted by GJtheCaesar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Lady Donli has shared the visuals to her new single, 'Games', which features GJtheCaesar.

Following an eventful year that has seen Lady Donli's fan base increase through intimate performances in several cities in US and Canada and top collaborations, the singer has now released the video to her latest song, 'Games.'

The video is a product of Mr Eazi's Empawa initiative with Donli announced as the second recipient of the program which seeks to shoot videos for 100 upcoming artists from across Africa.

In its bright colours, simply delivered theme and eclectic dance moves, the video provides for a pretty good watch.

