Date:January 7, 2020

Song Title: Cash (Remix)

Artist: Lady Donli featuring Davido

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: GMK

Album: Enjoy Your Life

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: 'Cash' was the first single released from Lady Donli's debut album, 'Enjoy Your Life.' Both artists performed the song together for the first time at Davido's 'A Good Time' concert in December 2019.

You can watch the visualizer below;