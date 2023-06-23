Alternative music star Lady Donli empowers women with new single 'My Ability'
Lady Donli releases new single 'My Ability' which speaks to the superlative strength of women.
This captivating track is the first official single off Lady Donli's highly anticipated sophomore album, 'Pan African Rockstar,' scheduled to be released in August 2023.
'My Ability' is more than just a song; it is Lady Donli's personal response to the challenges she has faced as a woman in a world that often questions her abilities and worth.
Drawing from her own experiences of feeling underestimated and undervalued, Lady Donli has created a vibrant blend of afrobeat and dancehall music that serves as a rallying cry for women worldwide to reclaim their power and confidence.
'My Ability' features an infectious and playful hook that will have listeners singing along in no time. Beyond its catchy beat, the song carries a powerful message of strength and resilience. Lady Donli's lyrics serve as a reminder that everyone is exactly where they're supposed to be and that their abilities are limitless.
Directed by Buhari Yesufu, the music video for 'My Ability' further amplifies the song's empowering message. Yesufu, a renowned director based in Lagos, known for his exceptional work with artists such as Joeboy and collaborations with Major Lazer and Major League DJz, brings Lady Donli's vision to life through stunning visuals that encapsulate the strength and resilience celebrated in the song.
