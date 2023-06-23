Alternative music star Lady Donli empowers women with new single 'My Ability'

This captivating track is the first official single off Lady Donli's highly anticipated sophomore album, 'Pan African Rockstar,' scheduled to be released in August 2023.

'My Ability' is more than just a song; it is Lady Donli's personal response to the challenges she has faced as a woman in a world that often questions her abilities and worth.

Drawing from her own experiences of feeling underestimated and undervalued, Lady Donli has created a vibrant blend of afrobeat and dancehall music that serves as a rallying cry for women worldwide to reclaim their power and confidence.

'My Ability' features an infectious and playful hook that will have listeners singing along in no time. Beyond its catchy beat, the song carries a powerful message of strength and resilience. Lady Donli's lyrics serve as a reminder that everyone is exactly where they're supposed to be and that their abilities are limitless.