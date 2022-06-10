RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ladipoe drops new single 'Big Energy'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Superstar rapper Ladipoe has dropped a new single he calls 'Big Energy' which is another smooth blend of rap and pop. The single was released on Friday 10th June, 2022.

Ladipoe - Big Energy Song Art
Ladipoe - Big Energy Song Art

Artist: Ladipoe

Song Title: Something

Genre: Hip Hop, Afropop,

Date of Release: June 10th, 2022

Producer: Killertunes

Song Art:

Ladipoe - Big Energy Song Art
Ladipoe - Big Energy Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 05 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Mavins Record

Details/Takeaway: Ladipoe is one of the rappers successfully introducing some melodic infusion into Hip Hop in a manner that appeals to a wider audience. For 'Big Energy,' Ladipoe dips into his vast stash of talent to produce a captivating rap performance.

STREAM HERE

