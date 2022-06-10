Artist: Ladipoe
Ladipoe drops new single 'Big Energy'
Superstar rapper Ladipoe has dropped a new single he calls 'Big Energy' which is another smooth blend of rap and pop. The single was released on Friday 10th June, 2022.
Song Title: Something
Genre: Hip Hop, Afropop,
Date of Release: June 10th, 2022
Producer: Killertunes
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 05 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Mavins Record
Details/Takeaway: Ladipoe is one of the rappers successfully introducing some melodic infusion into Hip Hop in a manner that appeals to a wider audience. For 'Big Energy,' Ladipoe dips into his vast stash of talent to produce a captivating rap performance.
