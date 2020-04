Date: April 10, 2020

Song Title: Know You

Artist: LadiPoe featuring Simi

Genre: Dancehall

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: MAVIN

Details/Takeaway: This is LadiPoe's first single of 2020 and it comes after the fire freestyle he dropped some days ago and the Revival Sunday series. This song is built around intimacy and the topics of seduction and sensuality.

