Ladipoe features Buju on new single, 'Feeling'
Featuring Spaceship act, Buju, Headies-winning MAVIN artist, LadiPoe returns with another rap-sung record titled, 'Feeling.' The song sees LadiPoe discuss his contemporary realities, after he hit new heights over the past 18 months. But at the song's nucleus is Buju's falsetto, holding up a flag of dominance, rich on progression and cadence.
The record was produced by Andre Vibez who produced 'Ye Ye Ye' for Omah Lay.
