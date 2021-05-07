RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ladipoe features Buju on new single, 'Feeling'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The song deserves all the appreciation it gets.

Ladipoe celebrates all sides of inner-urban-city Nigeria in new video for 'Jaiye.' (YouTube/Ladipoe)

First off, this is the song of the week.

Featuring Spaceship act, Buju, Headies-winning MAVIN artist, LadiPoe returns with another rap-sung record titled, 'Feeling.' The song sees LadiPoe discuss his contemporary realities, after he hit new heights over the past 18 months. But at the song's nucleus is Buju's falsetto, holding up a flag of dominance, rich on progression and cadence.

The song deserves all the appreciation it gets. The record was produced by Andre Vibez who produced 'Ye Ye Ye' for Omah Lay.

You can stream it below;

Authors:

