Ladipoe and Rema shares 'Afro Jigga' video

Nigerian Ladipo Eso, better known as Ladipoe, collaborates with label mate Divine 'Rema' Ikubor for a sensational music video for 'Afro Jigga.'
Mavin Records has released a brand new video for Ladipoe's pop song 'Afro Jigga,' which features Rema.
Loup Garou Films directed the video for 'Afro Jigga,' a song from Ladipoe's 'Providence EP' produced by Johnson IP and London. It's an interesting video with escactic colors and enticing images.
