Ladipoe and Rema shares 'Afro Jigga' video

Onyema Courage

Mavin Records has released a brand new video for Ladipoe's pop song 'Afro Jigga,' which features Rema.

Ladipoe Afro Jigga video feat Rema

Nigerian Ladipo Eso, better known as Ladipoe, collaborates with label mate Divine 'Rema' Ikubor for a sensational music video for 'Afro Jigga.'

Loup Garou Films directed the video for 'Afro Jigga,' a song from Ladipoe's 'Providence EP' produced by Johnson IP and London. It's an interesting video with escactic colors and enticing images.

Authors:

Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

