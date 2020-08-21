Artist: Kwam 1
Album Title: Fuji, The Sound
Genre: Fuji, Afro-pop
Date of Release: August 21, 2020
Producers: TBA
Album Art:
Length: 6 songs, 27 minutes
Features: 3 – Teni, Toby Grey and Maestro
Tracklist: TBA
Label: EMI
Details/Takeaway: K1 has seen it all in his 50 year plus career, enjoying critical & commercial success home and abroad in a career span that has taken him from young upstart in 1970 to an African cultural authority. The new EP was created and tweaked to perfection in two years.
You can play the EP HERE.