Artist: Kwam 1

Album Title: Fuji, The Sound

Genre: Fuji, Afro-pop

Date of Release: August 21, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Nigerian Fuji legend, Kwam 1 releases new single, 'Awade.' (Nabsolute)

Length: 6 songs, 27 minutes

Features: 3 – Teni, Toby Grey and Maestro

Tracklist: TBA

Label: EMI

Details/Takeaway: K1 has seen it all in his 50 year plus career, enjoying critical & commercial success home and abroad in a career span that has taken him from young upstart in 1970 to an African cultural authority. The new EP was created and tweaked to perfection in two years.

You can play the EP HERE.