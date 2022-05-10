Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” spends fifth week at No. 1, Young Jonn’s “Dada” with Davido enters Top Ten at No. 7

Additionally, it equals the 5-week reign of Ladipoe & BNXN’s “Feeling” as the longest Hip-Hop/Rap No. 1.

Fireboy DML’s “Playboy” holds at its No. 2 peak for a second week by tallying 51 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio, up 4.5%) and 2.43 million equivalent streams (No. 3 on streaming, up 7.5%).

Aaske & Burna Boy’s “Sungba (Remix)” moves 4-3 on the Top 50, switching places with Rema’s “Calm Down” at No. 4 this week.

Pheelz & BNXN’s “Finesse” is steady at No. 5 for another week while BNXN’s “Kilometer (Remix)” with Zinoleesky maintains its No. 6 peak for a second successive week.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Young Jonn’s “Dada (Remix)” with Davido ascends 13-7 to become the artiste-producer first top ten hit as a lead artiste – and Davido’s record extending 14th top ten entry.

“Dada (Remix)” tallied 40.7 million in radio reach (No. 3 on radio, up 32.6%), 1.62 million equivalent streams (No. 11 on streaming, up 1555%) and 1.83 million in TV reach (No. 82 on TV, down 3.2%)

Young Jonn joins Pheelz, Don Jazzy & Ckay as artistes to have recorded a top ten entry as both a performer and a producer;

Young Jonn: (“Don’t Call Me” at No. 3 as a producer) and “(Dada” t No. 7 as a performer)

Other producers such as Rexxie, Masterkraft, JAE5 and Sarz have recorded top ten hits as lead artistes but not as a performer on the song.

Asake’s “Omo Ope” with Olamide holds at No. 8 after peaking at No. 1 for one week, while Skiibii & Davido’s “Baddest Boy (Remix)” falls 7-9 after topping the chrt for five weeks. Kizz Daniel’s “Oshe” with The Cavemen. drops to No. 10 after peaking at No.9 last week.

Just outside the top ten, Melvitto & Wande Coal’s “Gentility” rises to a new high of No. 11 – the 2019 track is aiming for a top ten on next week’s chart while Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Renmix)” with Mayorkun, Darkoo & King Promise debuts at No. 16.

