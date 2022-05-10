“Kwaku The Traveller” tallied 4 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming, down 3.4%) and 44.2 million in radio reach (No. 2 on radio, up 9.1%). As a result, it becomes the longest No. 1 single by a non-Nigerian artiste surpassing the 4-week No. 1 peak of Gyakie & Omah Lay’s “Forever (Remix).”
Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” spends fifth week at No. 1, Young Jonn’s “Dada” with Davido enters Top Ten at No. 7
The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, May 9, 2022
Additionally, it equals the 5-week reign of Ladipoe & BNXN’s “Feeling” as the longest Hip-Hop/Rap No. 1.
Fireboy DML’s “Playboy” holds at its No. 2 peak for a second week by tallying 51 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio, up 4.5%) and 2.43 million equivalent streams (No. 3 on streaming, up 7.5%).
Aaske & Burna Boy’s “Sungba (Remix)” moves 4-3 on the Top 50, switching places with Rema’s “Calm Down” at No. 4 this week.
Pheelz & BNXN’s “Finesse” is steady at No. 5 for another week while BNXN’s “Kilometer (Remix)” with Zinoleesky maintains its No. 6 peak for a second successive week.
Rounding out this week’s top ten; Young Jonn’s “Dada (Remix)” with Davido ascends 13-7 to become the artiste-producer first top ten hit as a lead artiste – and Davido’s record extending 14th top ten entry.
“Dada (Remix)” tallied 40.7 million in radio reach (No. 3 on radio, up 32.6%), 1.62 million equivalent streams (No. 11 on streaming, up 1555%) and 1.83 million in TV reach (No. 82 on TV, down 3.2%)
Young Jonn joins Pheelz, Don Jazzy & Ckay as artistes to have recorded a top ten entry as both a performer and a producer;
- Young Jonn: (“Don’t Call Me” at No. 3 as a producer) and “(Dada” t No. 7 as a performer)
- Pheelz: (“High” at No. 2 as a producer) and (“Finesse” at No. 1 for three weeks as a performer)
- Ckay: (“Emiliana” at No. 5 as a producer) and (“La La” at No. 10 as a performer)
- Don Jazzy: (“Bounce” at No. 4 as a producer) and (“Question” at No. 4 a performer)”
Other producers such as Rexxie, Masterkraft, JAE5 and Sarz have recorded top ten hits as lead artistes but not as a performer on the song.
Asake’s “Omo Ope” with Olamide holds at No. 8 after peaking at No. 1 for one week, while Skiibii & Davido’s “Baddest Boy (Remix)” falls 7-9 after topping the chrt for five weeks. Kizz Daniel’s “Oshe” with The Cavemen. drops to No. 10 after peaking at No.9 last week.
Just outside the top ten, Melvitto & Wande Coal’s “Gentility” rises to a new high of No. 11 – the 2019 track is aiming for a top ten on next week’s chart while Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Renmix)” with Mayorkun, Darkoo & King Promise debuts at No. 16.
