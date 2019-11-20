Word on the street is that KVO is a cinematographer who finally decided to make a dedicated effort for his other passion. The result is this 6-track EP.

Its first track is titled, 'Body' and it features Klef. Sonically, it's what we now call 'vibe' with a dash of what some people will call, 'alte.' Lyrically, it's R&B about sex. It's also very minimalist music.

'Issues' follow and it features Prince Meyson. Sonically, it's the same brand of music as 'Body,' but KVO is a good songwriter. Lyrically, he talks about the toll which 'hustling' takes on a relationship. 'Play' is single material and it's heartwarming that KVO shot a video for it. The beat is afro-dance with a 'swing.' Again, KVO shows his prowess at crafting climaxes in form of hooks - impressive.

As a lead single, 'Play' could have shock value, but it's unlikely to be huge. All it needs is a huge push. More importantly, 'Play' sets the ground to introduce other singles like the next song, 'Ngozi.' This song feels like something that could really resonate with this disruptive sonic times where people like weird music. It's a dancehall song that documents troubles in love.

'Gbadun' is another vibe song about a lust-filled encounter encounter with a faceless woman - at least from KVO;s perspective. 'Hard Guy' follows a similar 'vibe' trend but without the 'alte' essence. It is one of those songs that feel like singles, but are better as album songs. It could make better sense as a third single.

Nonetheless, you never know.

Final thoughts

Play EP is promising, but it lacks a mind-blowing song. Nonetheless, a song like 'Ngozi' could still do well with great promotion. Another issue is that KVO can write, but he lacks the 'lamba spirit' to complete certain songs. A song like 'Hard Guy' needs a line or two or an adlib/expletive somewhere that could resonate.

The next time he's making music, he should think of Teni in 2018 with songs like 'Askamaya,' 'Case' and 'Uyo Meyo.'

On this EP, KVO's topics are good, but they lack resonance. For example, 'Ngozi' sees a guy blames a girl. If he had made the song be about his own screw up or how he missed a chance with 'Ngozi,' it would have been better.

KVO needs to get off the R&B mould and step into the 'lamba spirit.' He is a good writer, so crafting songs won't be hard for him. The problem is knowing what to write and how to write a commercial hit. On the good side, he's also marketable, but he needs to loosen up in music videos. There's something about this EP - something good.

You can play the EP HERE.