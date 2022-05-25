RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kuami Eugene reveals how he wrote a global hit for popular Nigerian singer

Selorm Tali

Kuami Eugene has disclosed he is behind one of the most viral songs in Africa by a popular Nigerian artist.

Kuami Eugene

The award-winning Ghanaian songwriter disclosed this during an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3 FM. Apart from making hits, Kuami Eugene has been writing songs for many Ghanaian artists like Mzvee, Adina, Hajia 4 Real among others.

However, according to the talented singer, his songwriting skills have gone beyond Ghana.

Speaking about the Nigerian act he wrote the song for, he kept details of the name of the artist and the title of the song to himself but hinted that it ranks among the top 5 viral songs on TikTok.

According to him, he does not regret writing the song for the Nigerian artist and not owning it because he was paid handsomely for his work.

The Lynx Entertainment Signee has worked with a number of Nigerian musicians but his recent work was on the viral song with CKay titled 'Love Nwantiti'. However, he could not confirm or deny if that was the song he wrote. All he could say was CKay owns the rights to the song.

Kuami Eugene is warming to drop his "Rags To Riches" EP, ahead of the project, he has dropped a new single 'Take Away'.

