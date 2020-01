Date: January 24, 2020

Song Title: Riddim

Artist: Krizbeatz, Yemi Alade and Skales

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Krizbeatz

Album: The King Of New Wave

Video Director: TBA

Label:

Details/Takeaway: This track is not only one which can be vibed to easily but promises to be an anthem in the coming weeks. Yemi Alade and Skales' collaboration gives it a very cool melody

You can listen to it below;