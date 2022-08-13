RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kpee signs a new record deal with Cloud Nine Records

#FeatureByCloudNineRecords: Acclaimed King of Vibes, Kpee has signed a Record deal with Cloud Nine Records and will be dropping his first EP in the coming weeks.

With his soothing voice and smooth moves to go with it, there's no doubt he's got what it takes to get to the top of the music chain and as such no wonder he has managed to win the hearts of many music lovers and his New Label; Cloud Nine Records.

The CEO of the label, Collins Animashaun says "Watch out for Kpee's upcoming EP as it promises to be a masterpiece."

