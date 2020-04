Artist: Korede Bello

Song Title: Mi Casa, Su Casa

Genre: R&B

Album: TBA

Date of release: April 24, 2020

Label: MAVIN

Producer: Ozedikus

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Following the release of 'Sun Momi' in February 2020, Korede Bello returns with this R&B tune. 'Mi Casa, Su Casa' is a Spanish saying for, 'What's mine is yours.' Usually, it's made within the solemnity of love.

