Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Kofi Annan Blessed Are The Peacemakers Playlist

Koffi Annan Here is the ''Blessed Are The Peacemakers Playlist'' in memory of the late UN Secretary General

Listen to the ''Blessed Are The Peacemakers'' Playlist created in tribute to the late Kofi Annan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Kofi Annan is set to be laid to rest on Thursday, September 13 (The Kofi Annan Legacy)

The former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Kofi Annan passed away on Saturday, August 18, after a short illness at the age of 80.

The career diplomat, who was widely described as a fine gentleman will forever be remembered for his charisma, diplomacy, attitude and raising the world body's profile in global politics during his two terms as UN chief, from 1997 to 2006.

Ahead of his state burial Thursday, September 13, popular Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Kofi has put together a playlist of songs in his memory.

'Blessed Are The Peacemaker' Legacy playlist features the late Kofi Annan's voice, and tributes from a number of his friends paying their final respect to a friend, alongside a medley of African and International songs.

The playlist which spans over 1hr features songs from Fela Kuti [Water No Get Enemy], Wizkid's [Ojuelegba], Jay Z and Alicia Keys [New York], Marvin Gaye's [What's Goin On] and many more.

Listen to the Playlist here:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido, Wizkid Here are the 10 most streamed artists according to...bullet
2 Davido Finally, Pop star announces joint EP with Peruzzibullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

In Ghana Kofi Annan to receive state burial on Sept 13
APO Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L. Thompson To Lead U.S. Delegation to the Funeral of Kofi Annan in Accra, Ghana
Kofi Annan Ahead of funeral, Ghanaians bid farewell to former UN secretary
Tinubu Kofi Annan, Africa’s gift to the world — APC national leader
Kofi Annan Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend'
Kofi Annan Obasanjo mourns former UN chief, says dedicated life to global peace
Kofi Annan Gov. Okowa mourns former UN chief, condoles people of Ghana
Kofi Annan Obaseki commiserates with family, Ghana, lauds global impact
Kofi Annan UN flag at half-mast to mark the death of its former Secretary-General

Music

BET 'Hip Hop' Awards Drake and Cardi B top list of nominees at 2018 edition of music awards
Forbes List Jay Z, Diddy and Kendrick Lamar tops list of richest men in hip-hop 2018
New Video AKA - 'Fela In Versace' ft. Kiddominant
NEA 2018 Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage bag nominations at Nigerian Entertainment Awards [See full list]