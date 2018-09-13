Kofi Annan Blessed Are The Peacemakers Playlist

news

The former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Kofi Annan passed away on Saturday, August 18, after a short illness at the age of 80.

The career diplomat, who was widely described as a fine gentleman will forever be remembered for his charisma, diplomacy, attitude and raising the world body's profile in global politics during his two terms as UN chief, from 1997 to 2006.

Ahead of his state burial Thursday , September 13, popular Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Kofi has put together a playlist of songs in his memory.

'Blessed Are The Peacemaker' Legacy playlist features the late Kofi Annan's voice, and tributes from a number of his friends paying their final respect to a friend, alongside a medley of African and International songs.

The playlist which spans over 1hr features songs from Fela Kuti [Water No Get Enemy], Wizkid's [Ojuelegba], Jay Z and Alicia Keys [New York], Marvin Gaye's [What's Goin On] and many more.

Listen to the Playlist here: