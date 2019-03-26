Kizz Daniel opened the year with the single, 'Fvck You' and it is no surprise to see that celebrities alongside his fans have caught the bug of the infectious song.

With the social media age, platforms like Twitter and Instagram has aided a more direct form of sharing music, encouraging fans to be able to communicate with their favorite acts, majority of which have been smart enough to turn this into a promotion vehicle.

While some kick-start dance challenges or do giveaways, others simply call on their followers to send in versions of themselves rendering their songs and it is the latter that Kizz Daniel has adopted but more special is how his fellow industry colleagues have also taken to the act.

Since the release of the song early in March, there have been a rush of numerous cover versions and we have selected seven of the best that we have not been able to stop singing along to.

Below are 7 of the favorite covers to the Kizz Daniel 'Fvck You' challenge

Sarkodie

The veteran Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie proved yet again why he is much revered on the continent as he created his own story out of the song, telling a tale of the girl he likes sleeping with everyone else in the industry while on a trip with him.

''I took you as my baby, my honey, gave you the money, little did I know I was a dummy''

Chinko Ekun

Anyone who has followed Chinko Ekun's career can tell how well famed his freestyle skills are and the indigenous rapper who got a major break in 2018 with his smash hit, 'Able God' pour out his broken emotions as he tells the story of Amope, the one who has been cheating around.

Young Jonn

The Wicked producer as he is called is the man credited with the original beat and he proves that he is also quite talented behind the microphone as he renders an updated version of the original lines of the song.

CDQ

CDQ, the fiery street rapper, brings it on this time with his punchy and electrifying verse that expresses his own failed relationship losing out to richer even though fraudulent characters.

Q-Dot

The talented indigenous singer jumps on this one as he chases his promiscuous lover far away from him as he has had enough of her cheating and lies.

Demmie Vee

Signed unto Kizz Daniel's Flyboy Inc label, protege Demmie Vee serves a taste of what he has to offer as he spins this in his own way delivering a truly impressive performance.

Jay Teaser

The challenge has opened the doors for upcoming artists to get the attention of the more established act and the young talent Jay Teaser impresses among the lot as he provides an excellent showcase of his vocal prowess, totally adding a new dimension to the song.