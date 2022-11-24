RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar, Kizz Daniel has finally fulfilled his desire of performing at the World Cup after he thrilled fans with a selection of his music at a festival at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Details: On Wednesday, 23rd November 2022, Kizz Daniel performed at the music festival organized as one of the side attractions at the ongoing global football tournament in Qatar.

Kizz Daniel performed a collection of his hit songs; 'Buga', 'Cough', 'Lie', 'Pour Me Water', 'One Ticket', 'Eh God', 'Good Time' among many others to over 40,000 fans many of whom sang along.

Readers will recall that some months ago, Pulse reported that Kizz Daniel expressed his desire to perform at the 2022 World Cup. The hitmaker later revealed that his prayers have been answered as he was billed to perform in Qatar.

Kizz Daniel's performance at the World Cup is another high point for the artist who has had a hugely successful 2022 where he's one of Africa's biggest artists. His hit single 'Buga' captivated both young and old listeners and is undoubtedly one of the biggest African songs of 2022.

For Afrobeats, the performance is also another box checked in the efforts of taking the music to a global audience.

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

