Artist: Kizz Daniel

Song title: Eko

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: June 1, 2019

Album: TBA (Viral Video)

Producer: Rexxie

Details: Flyboy Inc. boss, Kizz Daniel, has released this glowing tribute to Lagos with all its curves and edges gloriously depicted on this song in detail.

The song serves as follow-up to his virally successful foul-mouthed, anti-cheating single, Fvck You – which inspired the #FvckYouChallenge. The song was mixed by Swaps.

You can listen to the song below;