''We don't need international collaborations" - Kizz Daniel makes bold claim

Afrobeats is on an international ascension and there is an increase in international collaborations. Artists are putting in the work to break into the international market, especially as international success has become a significant metric for success.

Kizz Daniel, however, believes that what Afrobeats need more are international audiences and not international collaborations. Kizz Daniel's position is from the school of thought that believes that Nigerian music needs to attract an international audience and after that, every other thing will follow.