''We don't need international collaborations" - Kizz Daniel makes bold claim

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Thursday 2nd June 2022, Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel had an interactive Q & A session with fans on Twitter.

Kizz Daniel (Audiomack)
Kizz Daniel (Audiomack)

During the Q&A, a Twitter user suggested to Kizz Daniel that Nigeria needs more international collaborations. The 'Buga' crooner however thought otherwise. He opined that what Nigeria needs is international ears, not international collaborations.

Afrobeats is on an international ascension and there is an increase in international collaborations. Artists are putting in the work to break into the international market, especially as international success has become a significant metric for success.

Kizz Daniel, however, believes that what Afrobeats need more are international audiences and not international collaborations. Kizz Daniel's position is from the school of thought that believes that Nigerian music needs to attract an international audience and after that, every other thing will follow.

With the groundbreaking success of 'Love Nwatiti,' Nigerian music has gained more international appeal. Undoubtedly, Kizz Daniel is amongst the artists who have the talent to create songs that will appeal to international ears and consolidate the success of 'Love Nwatiti.'

