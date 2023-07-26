ADVERTISEMENT
Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation, Kizz Daniel, is set to take his fans on a thrilling journey with his upcoming album, 'Maverick.'

In this album, Kizz Daniel bares his soul, offering a piece of himself that he has kept hidden for some time.

'Maverick' delves into themes of love, growth, emotion, resilience, and introspection, inviting listeners to join Kizz Daniel on a deeply personal and mature musical journey. The album's tracks feature infectious hooks and thought-provoking lyrics, reflecting his evolution as an artist.

Kizz Daniel elaborates, "Recently, I've been trying a more dilute version of Vado just to appease the fans, but this time around, I just decided to go hard." He has grown and matured throughout his illustrious career, and 'Maverick' serves as a testament to his artistic growth and authenticity.

Showcasing his ability to merge his artistry with diverse talents, Kizz Daniel collaborates with renowned hit makers and emerging prodigies, bringing a captivating dynamic to the album.

'Maverick' is set for release on July, 28 2023, and fans can get to experience another impressive body of work from the seasoned hitmaker.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

