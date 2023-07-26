Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

In this album, Kizz Daniel bares his soul, offering a piece of himself that he has kept hidden for some time.

'Maverick' delves into themes of love, growth, emotion, resilience, and introspection, inviting listeners to join Kizz Daniel on a deeply personal and mature musical journey. The album's tracks feature infectious hooks and thought-provoking lyrics, reflecting his evolution as an artist.

Kizz Daniel elaborates, "Recently, I've been trying a more dilute version of Vado just to appease the fans, but this time around, I just decided to go hard." He has grown and matured throughout his illustrious career, and 'Maverick' serves as a testament to his artistic growth and authenticity.

Showcasing his ability to merge his artistry with diverse talents, Kizz Daniel collaborates with renowned hit makers and emerging prodigies, bringing a captivating dynamic to the album.