Kizz Daniel is set to perform at the 2022 World Cup

This news was broken by Kizz Daniel on his official Twitter account where he revealed that his prayers to perform at the world cup has been answered.

Kizz has enjoyed a successful 2022 with his single 'Buga' becoming one of the biggest singles out of the continent. After embarking on a successful 'Afroclassic Tour' of the UK, US, Canada, and select African countries, Kizz Daniel is set to take 'Buga' to the biggest event in an event in competitive sport.