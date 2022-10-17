Kizz Daniel set to make O2 Arena debut in 2023

"We doing the 02 arena next year LONDON Tickets going live soon koni baje Laye Laye #cough," he tweeted in the post that has generated excitement from fans.

Super 2022 for Kizz Daniel: Kizz has had a stellar 2022 with his project 'Barnabas' which de released in December 2021 enjoying a fine run in the first half of 2022. His single 'Buga' which he released in May 2022 has gone on to become a smash hit across Africa and beyond.

Kizz Daniel also went on his hugely successful 'Afroclassic tour' where he performed in different cities in the US, Canada, and multiple African countries.

Most recently, Kizz released 'Cough' which is the first single off EMPIRE's upcoming collaborative album 'Where We Come From'. The single is already gearing up for a fine run as Kizz is set to end 2022 on a high.

Can Kizz Daniel sell out the O2?: Kizz's ambition to perform at the O2 is coming off the back of a hugely successful 2022 in which he was one of the biggest artists from Africa. After selling out thousands of tickets across multiple venues in the US, Kizz sets his eyes on the 20K capacity 02 Arena.

Considering the wide acceptance of 'Buga' in the UK, his profile, and the possibility of a new album on the way, as well as the huge population of Nigerian and African population there, Kizz appears to have all it takes to sell out the O2.