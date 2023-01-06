ADVERTISEMENT
Kizz Daniel kicks start 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel has released his first single of 2023 titled 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'.

Kizz Daniel
Kizz Daniel

Artist: Kizz Daniel

Song Title: RTID (Rich Till I Die)

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop

Date of Release: January 6th, 2022

Producers: Reward Beatz, Blaise Beat

Song Art:

Kizz Daniel - 'RTID'
Kizz Daniel - 'RTID' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Flyboy Inc/Empire

Details/Takeaway: Kizz Daniel opens the new year with a single that packs the melodic template of his 2022 hits 'Buga' and 'Cough' while deploying log drums and choir technique for some diversity.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
