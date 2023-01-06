Artist: Kizz Daniel
Kizz Daniel kicks start 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'
Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel has released his first single of 2023 titled 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'.
Song Title: RTID (Rich Till I Die)
Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop
Date of Release: January 6th, 2022
Producers: Reward Beatz, Blaise Beat
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Flyboy Inc/Empire
Details/Takeaway: Kizz Daniel opens the new year with a single that packs the melodic template of his 2022 hits 'Buga' and 'Cough' while deploying log drums and choir technique for some diversity.
