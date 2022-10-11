Kizz Daniel drops snippet & release date for upcoming single 'Cough'

The video has Kizz Daniel dancing with to the single in the company of others. The single has a catchy beat with the trademark Kizz Daniel chorus which is sure to grab listeners attention.

2022 has been an interesting year for Kizz whose single 'Buga' has gone on to become one of the biggest singles on the continent. He went on his 'Afro Classic' tour where he performed in multiple cities across the US, Canada, and Africa.

Kizz Daniel has also been in the news for the wrong reasons after he kept fans waiting for hours at his DMV show in the US. He also got into trouble in Tanzania where he was arrested after failing to perform at a show.