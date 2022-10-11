RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel drops snippet & release date for upcoming single 'Cough'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel has dropped the snippet for his upcoming single he calls 'Cough'.

Details: On Tuesday, 10th October, 2022 Kizz Daniel took to his Twitter account to post a snippet video for his upcoming single titled 'Cough'.

The video has Kizz Daniel dancing with to the single in the company of others. The single has a catchy beat with the trademark Kizz Daniel chorus which is sure to grab listeners attention.

2022 has been an interesting year for Kizz whose single 'Buga' has gone on to become one of the biggest singles on the continent. He went on his 'Afro Classic' tour where he performed in multiple cities across the US, Canada, and Africa.

Kizz Daniel has also been in the news for the wrong reasons after he kept fans waiting for hours at his DMV show in the US. He also got into trouble in Tanzania where he was arrested after failing to perform at a show.

With his upcoming single set for a Friday, 14th October release, Kizz will be hoping to end the year on a high in what has been a hugely successful 2022.

