RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel announces fourth studio project

Authors:

Motolani Alake

In 2021, he has released three singles; 'Flex,' 'Currently' and the hit record, 'Lie.'

Kizz Daniel - Lie. (TBD)
Kizz Daniel - Lie. (TBD)

On October 25, 2021, Nigerian star, Kizz Daniel announced Barnabas. It will be released on a soon-to-be announced date in November 2021.

Recommended articles

On November 11, 2021, it was confirmed as an EP and it will be released on Empire and Flyboy Inc.

The EP, which comes 2 months after Kizz Daniel released fan favourite ‘Lie’ will house 7 tracks that will leave listeners with bated breath, longing for more. Producers like Blaise Beatz, Reward Beatz, Young Jon, Roc legion, Philkeyz and Coublon are renowned talents who worked tirelessly to see that this incredible body of work is worth the Kizz Daniel’s calibre of artistry.

It will be a follow-up to his 2020 effort, King of Love , which has since amassed over 73 million listens on Audiomack, 19 million listens on Apple Music, 8.5 million listens on Spotify, 56 thousand listens on Youtube and Two thousand listens on iTunes. ‘King Of Love’ cemented Kizz Daniel as one of the best singers in the Nigerian Music in recent times with ’Pak ‘n’ Go’, a single off the album amassing 9.9 million views on YouTube.

In 2021, he has released three singles; 'Flex,' 'Currently' and the hit record, 'Lie.'

Word on the street says 'Barnabas' is a precursor to Daniel's fifth studio album.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to colleagues' visit to VP Osinbanjo, says he declined invitation

Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to colleagues' visit to VP Osinbanjo, says he declined invitation

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

Police say #EndSARS memorial protesters were dispersed with teargas because miscreants had taken over

Police say #EndSARS memorial protesters were dispersed with teargas because miscreants had taken over

Trending

Mayorkun is shocked that Buju's name is Daniel Benson

Mayorkun and Buju. (Naijavibe)

US-based Nigerian show promoter alleges extortion, demands N28m refund from Burna Boy and his mom

Burna Boy hosts listening party for African Giant in Lagos. (Pulse Nigeria)

Hey Buju! Apology accepted

Hey Buju! Apology accepted

Wizkid and Tems bag 5 respective nominations at the 2021 Soul Train Awards

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)