Kizz Daniel announces fourth studio project

On November 11, 2021, it was confirmed as an EP and it will be released on Empire and Flyboy Inc.

The EP, which comes 2 months after Kizz Daniel released fan favourite ‘Lie’ will house 7 tracks that will leave listeners with bated breath, longing for more. Producers like Blaise Beatz, Reward Beatz, Young Jon, Roc legion, Philkeyz and Coublon are renowned talents who worked tirelessly to see that this incredible body of work is worth the Kizz Daniel’s calibre of artistry.

It will be a follow-up to his 2020 effort, King of Love , which has since amassed over 73 million listens on Audiomack, 19 million listens on Apple Music, 8.5 million listens on Spotify, 56 thousand listens on Youtube and Two thousand listens on iTunes. ‘King Of Love’ cemented Kizz Daniel as one of the best singers in the Nigerian Music in recent times with ’Pak ‘n’ Go’, a single off the album amassing 9.9 million views on YouTube.

In 2021, he has released three singles; 'Flex,' 'Currently' and the hit record, 'Lie.'