Kizz Daniel announces fourth studio album

Motolani Alake

In 2021, he has released three singles; 'Flex,' 'Currently' and the hit record, 'Lie.'

On October 25, 2021, Nigerian star, Kizz Daniel announced his fourth studio album, Barnabas. It will be released on a soon-to-be announced date in November 2021.

The album will be a follow-up to his 2020 effort, King of Love and it will be released on Empire and Flyboy Inc.

