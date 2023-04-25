Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'
“As long as the sun shines, I will continue to shine.”
"My teenage years were very vital to my youth’s development. I was born and Raised in Lagos, Grew up in Ladi -lak Bariga, High school at St Gregory’s college Obalende, and completed my college degree in Canada as an immigration consultant. An indigene of Ikorodu Lcga. My purpose is to bring the world's best music with a greater message to “elevate mood [Through] conscious music.”
I listened to the likes of Fela Anikulapokuti, Haruno Ishola, Yusuf Olatunji, Micheal Jackson, Tu Pac, 50cent, Da Grin, Terry G and Olamide. I am a “multidimensional being,” and with that in mind, you should expect the unexpected creativity.
EP titled “Discovery.” Drops this April 22
Listen here; https://album.link/kinzodiscovery
It’s your boy Kinzo aka youdonknow!
