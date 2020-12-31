Burgeoning Nigerian singer, Kinsolo has ended 2020 with a new 10-tract album titled ’Grooveland’.

Kinsolo says the album is an experience of a promised land; “A land of vibes where there is no worry.”

The album is a compendium of the Naija party rhythm. The album cover also depicts the vibrant, colourful and zesty nature of the African youth, lost in the drums, melodies and jubilation, typical of a Kinsolo party.

Kinsolo' s Grooveland Instagram

In the lead up to the album which features, Spaceship signee, Buju, and other talented singers DNA and Maka on the project, Kinsolo had released three singles ‘Kom Kom’, ‘Bruk Up’ and ‘All mine’.

Production credits go to Eli De Great who is solely responsible for crafting its sonic direction.

Kinsolo put our two projects in 2020; ‘Kinsolo 2’ EP and now ‘Grooveland’. The singer plans to drop videos off the album, collaborate heavily, and network harder to conquer new frontiers in 2021.