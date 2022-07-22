Artist: King Promise
King Promise drops '5 Star' album
Ghanaian superstar singer songwriter King Promise has released a new album titled '5 Star'.
Album Title: 5 Star
Genre: POP, Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 22, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - GIDEONITE), (Track 2, 3, 15 - Guilty Beatz), (Track 4, 13 - M..O.G Beats), (Track 5, 6, 7, 14, 15- Kill Beatz), (Track 7 - Nonso Amadi), (Track 8 - JAE5, Morten Lava), (Track 9 - Rexxie), (Track 10 - Spanker), (Track 11, 12 - 4PLAY)
Song Art:
Length: 49 minutes
Features: 8 - Omah Lay, Headie One, Bisa Kdei, Chance the Rapper, Patoranking, Vic Mensa, WESTRN, Frenna,
Label: 5K Records Limited / Sony Music Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: King Promise is a Ghanaian artist with an international appeal. His versatility and distinctive talent allows him to deliver cross different Afrobeats sounds. His new album '5Star' showcases his mastery of melody, his impeccable delivery, and his ability to make a music that transcends borders.
