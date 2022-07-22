RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

King Promise drops '5 Star' album

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ghanaian superstar singer songwriter King Promise has released a new album titled '5 Star'.

King Promise - 5 Star Album Art
King Promise - 5 Star Album Art

Artist: King Promise

Album Title: 5 Star

Genre: POP, Afrobeats

Date of Release: July 22, 2022

Producers: (Track 1 - GIDEONITE), (Track 2, 3, 15 - Guilty Beatz), (Track 4, 13 - M..O.G Beats), (Track 5, 6, 7, 14, 15- Kill Beatz), (Track 7 - Nonso Amadi), (Track 8 - JAE5, Morten Lava), (Track 9 - Rexxie), (Track 10 - Spanker), (Track 11, 12 - 4PLAY)

Song Art:

King Promise - 5 Star Album Art
King Promise - 5 Star Album Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 49 minutes

Features: 8 - Omah Lay, Headie One, Bisa Kdei, Chance the Rapper, Patoranking, Vic Mensa, WESTRN, Frenna,

Label: 5K Records Limited / Sony Music Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: King Promise is a Ghanaian artist with an international appeal. His versatility and distinctive talent allows him to deliver cross different Afrobeats sounds. His new album '5Star' showcases his mastery of melody, his impeccable delivery, and his ability to make a music that transcends borders.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

