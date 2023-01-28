King Perryy drops new single, 'On God'

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: January 27, 2022

Producer: Tuzi

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 11 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Continental/Mad Solutions

Details/Takeaway: King Perryy’s new single is a statement of intent. “My blessings no be made in China, baba God don sign am” he sings over the tune's smooth beat which provides the perfect backdrop for the artist to flex his variety of flows. Later on, he points to the motivation factor for his hustle, acknowledging God as his biggest support system. “Dem ah wonder how man been grinding / I just dey dey number my blessings / That's why I feel irie, I thank God for the journey / I thank God for air I breathe / I thank God for family.” Unfiltered and raw, “On God” finds King Perryy coming to terms with his rising stardom in real time.

Describing the track as a “celebration of growth and gratitude,” King Perry says, “It is me reflecting on my journey, how far I have come and how much further I will go with God by my side. Regardless of our various pursuits, we can all relate to this song.” The official video for “On God” will premiere soon.