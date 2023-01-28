ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment  >  Music

King Perryy drops new single, 'On God'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational musician King Perryy has released a new single titled 'On God'.

King Perryy
King Perryy

Artist: King Perryy

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: January 27, 2022

Producer: Tuzi

Song Art:

King Perryy - 'On God'
King Perryy - 'On God' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 11 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Continental/Mad Solutions

Details/Takeaway: King Perryy’s new single is a statement of intent. “My blessings no be made in China, baba God don sign am” he sings over the tune's smooth beat which provides the perfect backdrop for the artist to flex his variety of flows. Later on, he points to the motivation factor for his hustle, acknowledging God as his biggest support system. “Dem ah wonder how man been grinding / I just dey dey number my blessings / That's why I feel irie, I thank God for the journey / I thank God for air I breathe / I thank God for family.” Unfiltered and raw, “On God” finds King Perryy coming to terms with his rising stardom in real time.

Describing the track as a “celebration of growth and gratitude,” King Perry says, “It is me reflecting on my journey, how far I have come and how much further I will go with God by my side. Regardless of our various pursuits, we can all relate to this song.” The official video for “On God” will premiere soon.

"On God” continues an astounding run of stellar cuts from King Perryy, who drops the song on the heels of “Turkey Nla” remix featuring popular Nigerian singer Tekno. The singer first broke through in 2018 with his song "Man On Duty” which has amassed more than 2.9 million plays on Spotify alone. In 2021, he took the scene by storm again with his debut album Citizen of the World, and since then, King Perryy has continued to curate sounds uniquely his own, and sounds that are sure to have listeners captivated from the first listen.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

